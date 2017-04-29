J.K. Rowling hints at major spoiler for “Fantastic Beasts 2”

PanARMENIAN.Net - J.K. Rowling has hinted at a certain detail which will be a big spoiler for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2", AceShowbiz said. The revelation comes after a fan asks the "Harry Potter" author a question related to Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander, or to be exact, Newt's patronus.

Via her Twitter account, the fan asks Rowling, "could you please please please tell me which animal is newt's patronus? Or is that a spoiler of the next movies?" to which Rowling answers with, "Big spoiler."

In "Harry Potter" universe, Patronus is an animal-shaped apparition which is conjured using a spell named Expecto Patronum. The apparition serves as a wizard's protector and is able to defeat the likes of evil Dementors or Lethifolds. Considering that Newt has a huge interest in magical animals, the shape of his Patronus will seemingly become one of the most intriguing issues in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" movie series.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is currently in pre-production, with its story reportedly being set in the U.K. and Paris. Rowling will again write the script and the movie is set to be released sometime in 2018. The first movie followed the adventure of Newt in 1920s America and grossed $807.6 million worldwide as well as nabbed an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Recently, Jude Law was announced to play young Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beast 2". The movie will also bring back Johnny Depp, who portrays evil wizard Gellert Ginderwald.