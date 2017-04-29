“Toni Erdmann” dominates German Film Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - After being snubbed by at the BAFTAs, and the Oscars, the critically-acclaimed tragicomedy Toni Erdmann cleaned up at home, winning best film at the German Film Awards, or Lolas, held in Berlin Friday night, April 28, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Toni Erdmann picked up a total of six awards, including Lolas for Ade for best director and screenwriter, a best actor honor for Peter Simonischek, best actress for Sandra Huller and the prize for best editing, for Heike Parplies.

The film, which looks at the strained relationship between an career-oriented daughter and her hippie dad was one of the most critically-acclaimed films in Cannes last year when it premiered. Sony Classics quickly picked up the film for the U.S. and it went on to earn nearly $1.5 million at the domestic box office and close to $10 million worldwide. Along the way, Toni Erdmann also nabbed a few prizes, including sweeping the European Film Awards, winning five trophies, including best film.

Women dominated this year's Lolas, both in front and behind the camera. Wild, director Nicolette Krebitz's dark fairy tale/erotic drama about a women who falls in love with a wolf, took home four Lolas, including best supporting actor for Georg Friedrich, best cinematography and best sound design.

Toni Erdmann was widely expected to receive the top honor and there were few real surprises at this year's show, aside from a guest appearance — via video — from documentary filmmaker and political provocateur, Michael Moore, who announced the nominees for best documentary. Moore said the American film academy "would never let me on stage" and jokingly thanked Germany "for giving us Trump," noting that Trump's ancestors were kicked out of Germany "and became refugees to the U.S."

The best documentary prize went to Cahier africain from Swiss director Heidi Specogna, which follows the lives of two young Central African woman for seven years after they were raped by solders.

The Flowers of Yesterday, Chris Kraus' attempt to combine a Holocaust drama with a modern-day romantic comedy, led the nominations going into this year's Lolas but was completely snubbed by the German academy.

Julia Jentsch, known for her lead performance in the Oscar-nominated Sophie Scholl - The Final Days, won best actress for her role in 24 Weeks, a drama about a woman struggling with whether to abort her unborn child. Fritzi Haberlandt won best supporting actress for Fog in August, a drama about the Nazis' program of state-authorized euthanasia.

Paula, a period film about German painter Paula Becker-Modersohn won technical Lolas for best set design and best costume design.

The Lola for best score went to Oli Biehler for his original music to the fantasy film Das kalte Herz.

The Lola winners were picked by the 1,800 members of the German Film Academy

This year's lifetime achievement award, for the first time, went to a film editor: Monika Schindler whose work includes Free Fall, Night Shapes and The Policewoman. Simon Verhoeven's comedy Welcome to the Hartmanns, which finds the funny in the European refugee crisis, took the Lola for the most commercially successful German film of 2016.

ARRI, the groundbreaking cinema technology film, received a special honor for extraordinary technical achievement. Since 1967, the Munich-based firm has won 18 technical Oscars for its inventions and innovations.