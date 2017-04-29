Lebanese Minister visits Genocide memorial, urges recognition
April 29, 2017 - 17:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese delegation led by State Minister for Planning Affairs Michel Pharaon visited Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
The Lebanese official was accompanied by Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan.
“It is difficult to believe what we saw here, but, unfortunately it is true,” a note Pharaon left in the Genocide Museum’s Memory Book reads.
“I saw a hope amid all this pain – a hope for life. Everything is different at a distance, but here, seeing these touching images ,every person in the world must simply accept and recognize the fact of the Armenian Genocide. The recognition itself is what’s most important. I come from a country the people of which faced great sufferings in the same period. All of us in Armenia and Lebanon realize that this darkness must be prevented. Today we must make joint efforts to stop the bloodshed all over the world,” Pharaon told the reporters.
