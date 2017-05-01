// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan Fashion Week to open in Armenian capital on May 12

May 1, 2017 - 14:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan Fashion Week Golden Lace will be held in the Armenian capital on May 12-14, founder and organizer of AFD-International fashion day Naira Niazyan said.

According to her, famous Russian couturier Vyacheslav Zaitsev will open the fashion week in Yerevan.

In addition, designers from Armenia, Russia, France and Lebanon will unveil their collections during the fashion week.

The show will be held at the Meridian Expo Center, with jewelry of various brands also set to be presented.

Yerevan Fashion Week has been organized for four years at Meridian Expo Center, the first-ever show was held in October 2014.

