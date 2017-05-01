Yerevan Fashion Week to open in Armenian capital on May 12
May 1, 2017 - 14:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan Fashion Week Golden Lace will be held in the Armenian capital on May 12-14, founder and organizer of AFD-International fashion day Naira Niazyan said.
According to her, famous Russian couturier Vyacheslav Zaitsev will open the fashion week in Yerevan.
In addition, designers from Armenia, Russia, France and Lebanon will unveil their collections during the fashion week.
The show will be held at the Meridian Expo Center, with jewelry of various brands also set to be presented.
Yerevan Fashion Week has been organized for four years at Meridian Expo Center, the first-ever show was held in October 2014.
Top stories
Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Island topped the list as "free" in terms of media freedom.
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish police fire tear gas at May Day demonstrators in Istanbul Protests were expected to be more subdued this year after unions said they would not attempt to march on Taksim Square.
Ancient DNA in soil can reveal where human ancestors lived DNA only survives for so long before it degrades, so it won't help with dinosaurs and other species that have been gone for millions of years.
“Orange is the New Black” hackers may have stolen 36 other shows TheDarkOverlord, as the group calls itself, provided cybersecurity blog DataBreaches.net with a long list of movies and TV shows it claimed to have stolen.
Iran admits to discussing detained dual nationals with U.S. Comments by Bahram Ghasemi mark the first official acknowledgement of discussing prisoners with the U.S. at a recent meeting in Vienna.