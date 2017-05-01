Twitter joins forces with Bloomberg for streaming news 24/7
May 1, 2017 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter Inc. has found its first partner for its push into round-the-clock streaming television: Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The social-media company is joining forces with the global financial news outlet to create a service that will stream news produced solely for Twitter 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“It is going to be focused on the most important news for an intelligent audience around the globe and it’s going to be broader in focus than our existing network,” said Bloomberg Media’s chief executive officer, Justin Smith.
The partnership will be announced Monday, May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by company founder Michael Bloomberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
The channel, which has yet to be named and is expected to begin operating this fall, won’t simply rebroadcast footage from Bloomberg’s existing television operation, but will be made up of live news reporting from the news outlet’s bureaus around the world, as well as a curated and verified mix of video posted on Twitter by the social-media platform’s users.
Twitter has already been streaming live programming for specific events. The company broadcast 800 hours of programming in the first quarter of 2017, up from 600 hours in the fourth quarter last year. But this would mark the first continuous video feed to be hosted on the platform.
Top stories
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish police fire tear gas at May Day demonstrators in Istanbul Protests were expected to be more subdued this year after unions said they would not attempt to march on Taksim Square.
Ancient DNA in soil can reveal where human ancestors lived DNA only survives for so long before it degrades, so it won't help with dinosaurs and other species that have been gone for millions of years.
Iran admits to discussing detained dual nationals with U.S. Comments by Bahram Ghasemi mark the first official acknowledgement of discussing prisoners with the U.S. at a recent meeting in Vienna.
UN rights chief warns against Saudi-led attack in Yemen "The UN is concerned about the humanitarian repercussions of such an attack in terms of inflaming the humanitarian crisis even further," Zeid said.