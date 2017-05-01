AAA launches Gig - its own car sharing service
May 1, 2017 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gig, a new car-sharing app created by the emergency roadside assistance service AAA rolled out to the Bay Area on Sunday, April 30, TechCrunch says.
The startup comes out of A3 Ventures, AAA’s venture arm and the new one-way car sharing service is now active in Oakland and Berkeley, California.
Gig is similar to other temporary car share services like Enterprise CarShare or Zipcar. But unlike the traditional car share model, Gig does not require you to return the car at a designated location. You rent any of the 250 Toyota Prius c vehicles included in Gig’s fleet for $2.50 per mile, $15 per hour or $85 per day (depending on which option is cheapest), drive it to your destination using the app and keyless entry, then drop it off at any public parking lot or metered parking space within Oakland or Berkeley when you are done.
And, just to make things even more convenient, Gig also plans to have at least two designated parking stalls near all Oakland and Berkeley BART stations. Those headed to the Oakland International Airport will also be able to drop their Gig car off inside the Park N’ Fly.
The convenient parking component is made possible through a deal with each city to provide progressive transportation options for citizens. According to a source, Gig is also working on a similar deal with the city of San Francisco. No word yet on if or when it will be able to secure the same deal as is available in Oakland and Berkeley but you can still park your Gig in a city outside of Berkely or Oakland, you’re just responsible for any incurred fees if you happen to go outside either city limit right now.
Anyone who lives (or wants to drive in) Oakland or Berkely and is interested in trying Gig out can do so by downloading the app on either Android or iOS and using the promo code “HEYGIG” for an $85 credit.
Top stories
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish police fire tear gas at May Day demonstrators in Istanbul Protests were expected to be more subdued this year after unions said they would not attempt to march on Taksim Square.
Ancient DNA in soil can reveal where human ancestors lived DNA only survives for so long before it degrades, so it won't help with dinosaurs and other species that have been gone for millions of years.
Iran admits to discussing detained dual nationals with U.S. Comments by Bahram Ghasemi mark the first official acknowledgement of discussing prisoners with the U.S. at a recent meeting in Vienna.
UN rights chief warns against Saudi-led attack in Yemen "The UN is concerned about the humanitarian repercussions of such an attack in terms of inflaming the humanitarian crisis even further," Zeid said.