"The Fate of the Furious" stays atop box office

PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Fate of the Furious" stays atop the box office for third consecutive weekend. The Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-starring movie has earned an estimated $19.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $192.7 million, AceShowbiz said.

Globally, "The Fate of the Furious" has throttled past $1 billion after only three weeks, racking up $1.06 billion through today. It's passed its predecessor, "Furious 7", to become the highest-grossing imported movie in China with a massive $361 million.

It's the fifth movie in Universal's 105-year history to reach the $1B mark. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the eight installment of the "Fast and Furious" movie series joins "Jurassic World" ($1.67B), "Furious 7" ($1.52B), Illumination's "Minions" ($1.16B) and "Jurassic Park" ($1.04B) at the top of the studio's box office pantheon.

Landing on the second place at the domestic box office is Lionsgate's romantic comedy "How to Be a Latin Lover". Drawing an overwhelming Hispanic crowd, the Eugenio Derbez-led movie has successfully bagged an estimated $12 million.

The third spot belongs to "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion". The Telugu-language movie has earned approximately $10.1 million after opening in only 420 locations. The movie stars noted South Indian actor Prabhas in the continuation of the 2015 epic fantasy "Baahubali: The Beginning".

The S.S. Rajamouli-directed movie even bests a pair of Hollywood's A-list stars in Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. Their thriller "The Circle" opens in fourth place with an estimated $9.3 million. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin's animated flick "The Boss Baby" finishes fifth with additional $9.1 million in its fifth week.

Senior media analyst for comScore Paul Dergarabedian says such global weekends at the box office will become more common. "This is the final weekend before the summer season kicks off and the blockbusters hit theaters," Dergarabedian says. "But this weekend is marked by an incredible amount of multicultural content. It reflects the world that we're living in."