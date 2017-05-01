Armenian woman among the injured in Moscow-Bangkok flight

PanARMENIAN.Net - A passenger of Armenian origin, Tatyana Avetisyan was injured on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok when the aircraft ran into "severe turbulence."

Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan confirmed the news, adding that the ministry is now trying to determine Avetisyan's citizenship.

According to Aeroflot, 25 people were injured overall. 24 of them are still hospitalized, while 11 were discharged.

Aeroflot operates two flights a day from Moscow to Bangkok. Thailand is a top destination for Russian tourists, with many visiting the country's beach destinations.