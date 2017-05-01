SpaceX launches military satellite, successfully lands Falcon 9 rocket
May 1, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, May 1 morning, SpaceX successfully landed its Falcon 9 rocket on solid ground again, after launching the vehicle from Cape Canaveral, Florida, The Verge says.
The vehicle’s first stage — the 14-story core of the rocket that contains the main engines — touched down at the company’s landing pad called Landing Zone 1, located just off the coast of the Cape. It’s the fourth time SpaceX has landed one of its rockets on land, and the 10th time the company has successfully recovered a rocket post-launch.
The rocket took off at 7:15AM ET, lofting a secret spy satellite dubbed NROL-76 for the National Reconnaissance Office. It’s the first mission that SpaceX has done for the US military, after receiving certification to launch satellites for the Air Force in 2015. Since this was a national security launch, not much is known about the purpose of Monday's mission, or the satellite’s intended orbit.
Additionally, the live broadcast of Monday's launch was a bit different than SpaceX’s commercial missions. The livestream only showed viewers shots of the rocket’s initial descent, and didn’t reveal many views of the rocket as it ventured deeper into space. Instead, the audience was treated to multiple views of the Falcon 9 first stage as it made its descent back to Earth. In fact, there was a nearly continuous shot of the falling rocket taken from the ground.
SpaceX hopes to use its landed Falcon 9 rockets more frequently and drastically decrease turnaround time from the vehicle’s landing to another mission. Last month, CEO Elon Musk said he’s challenged the SpaceX team with getting a landed first stage ready for flight again in as little as 24 hours.
Top stories
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan elections: YELQ bloc pledges accountability in case of success In a conversation with reporters, Nikol Pashinyan promised that no cultural monument “will ever be vandalized.”
Jack White announces “American Epic” OST details The three-part documentary was executive produced by Jack White, along with Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett.
New Hamas program to contain softer language, some old goals The program is to be made public Monday in Qatar by Khaled Mashaal, the leader-in-exile of Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.
Seth Rogen, The Lonely Island tease Fyre Festival-type comedy Fyre Festival was touted as a “luxury” music festival with scheduled performances from acts like Blink-182, Migos, Major Lazer, Pusha-T, and Disclosure.