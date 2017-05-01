Seth Rogen, The Lonely Island tease Fyre Festival-type comedy

PanARMENIAN.Net - Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island are capitalizing on the failure of the now-infamous Fyre Festival. Following Ja Rule and investor tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland’s ridiculed Bahamian concert series, the comedians announced on Twitter Friday, April 28 that they are working on a movie with a strikingly similar scenario, Variety said.

Fyre Festival was touted as a “luxury” music festival with scheduled performances from acts like Blink-182, Migos, Major Lazer, Pusha-T, and Disclosure. However, after headliners Blink-182 canceled last minute Thursday night, concert-goers quickly realized the Exumas event was a disorganized mess.

Disgruntled ticketholders shared images of the disarray on social media, prompting organizers to apologize. Ja Rule admitted to being “heartbroken” by the failed fair, which some disappointed music fans have even been calling a scam.

Rogen and The Lonely Island — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone — jumped on the viral Twitter trend to announce their upcoming comedy.