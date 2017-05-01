Jack White announces “American Epic” OST details

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jack White has released details for the soundtrack of his upcoming documentary series, ‘American Epic’, NME reports.

The series, which airs next month, explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies traveled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.

The three-part documentary was executive produced by Jack White, along with Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett.

The series will come with an extended companion soundtrack that includes a 100-song boxset, orginial archived recordings and studio performances from ‘The American Epic Sessions’.

The soundtrack is set for release on May 12, via Legacy Recordings, Columbia and Jack White’s record label Third Man Records, but is available for pre-order now.

The artists involved include: Alabama Shakes, The Americans, The Avett Brothers, Beck, Frank Fairfield, Ana Gabriel, Rhiannon Giddens, Merle Haggard, Bobby Ingano, Elton John, Auntie Geri Kuhia, Pokey LaFarge, Bettye LaVette, Los Lobos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Taj Mahal, Steve Martin & Edie Brickell, Fred Martin and The Levite Camp, Ashley Monroe, Nas, Willie Nelson, Charlie Kaleo Oyama, Blind Boy Paxton, Raphael Saadiq, and Jack White.

The White Stripes frontman is currently recording in Nashville, Tennessee, with a follow-up to 2014’s ‘Lazaretto’ – his second solo album – in the works.