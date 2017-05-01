Yerevan elections: YELQ bloc pledges accountability in case of success

PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc, which is running for Yerevan City Council in the upcoming municipal elections on May 14, during a campaign meeting with the residents promised accountability, more green spaces and better management of the capital.

Lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly and is now running for the mayor’s post, said people “can turn the current corrupt governence of the city into an effective and accountable management.”

In a conversation with reporters, Pashinyan promised that no cultural monument “will ever be vandalized.”

Also, the candidate weighed in on the issue of unemployment and establishment of an industrial economy in Armenia.