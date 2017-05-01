Yerevan elections: YELQ bloc pledges accountability in case of success
May 1, 2017 - 22:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc, which is running for Yerevan City Council in the upcoming municipal elections on May 14, during a campaign meeting with the residents promised accountability, more green spaces and better management of the capital.
Lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly and is now running for the mayor’s post, said people “can turn the current corrupt governence of the city into an effective and accountable management.”
In a conversation with reporters, Pashinyan promised that no cultural monument “will ever be vandalized.”
Also, the candidate weighed in on the issue of unemployment and establishment of an industrial economy in Armenia.
Top stories
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
“Itt would be desirable for Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach an agreement allowing Karabakh to be attached to Armenia,” Le Pen said
The envoy congratulated the alliance on making it to the National Assembly, as well as for its efficient and consistent work.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Jack White announces “American Epic” OST details The three-part documentary was executive produced by Jack White, along with Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett.
New Hamas program to contain softer language, some old goals The program is to be made public Monday in Qatar by Khaled Mashaal, the leader-in-exile of Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.
Seth Rogen, The Lonely Island tease Fyre Festival-type comedy Fyre Festival was touted as a “luxury” music festival with scheduled performances from acts like Blink-182, Migos, Major Lazer, Pusha-T, and Disclosure.
U.S. to probe Japanese, German carmakers over "patent violation" The U.S. International Trade Commission listed 25 companies in the probe, including BMW, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp.