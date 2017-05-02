Radiohead share mysterious vid amid “OK Computer” anniversary rumours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead have shared a mysterious video online amid rumours of upcoming ‘OK Computer’ anniversary celebrations, NME said.

Fans have been speculating that the band could be set to mark the 20 year anniversary of their classic album ‘OK Computer’ since mysterious posters were spotted at various locations around the world.

‘OK Computer’ was released in the UK in June 1997 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest records of modern times.

Now the band have shared a video on Twitter that features a little girl reciting lyrics from the ‘OK Computer’ track ‘Climbing Up the Walls’. The clip also depicts a glitchy computer screen with the words “Program: radiohead” and “1 REM”. Watch beneath.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for Radiohead to cancel their upcoming gig in Israel. The band are due to play a show in Tel Aviv, Israel’s Park Hayarkon on July 19.

An open letter – signed by musicians including Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – has been issued asking the band to “think again” about their decision. Issued by Artists for Palestine UK, a network of artists and activists standing for Palestinian cultural expression, ‘An Open Letter to Radiohead’ has also picked up signatures from actor Ricky Tomlinson, retired bishop Desmond Tutu and director Ken Loach.

The letter tells Radiohead, that “by playing in Israel you’ll be playing in a state where, UN rapporteurs say, ‘a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people’.” It further claims that Radiohead have previously turned down a cultural boycott of Israel, adding: “Since Radiohead campaigns for freedom for the Tibetans, we’re wondering why you’d turn down a request to stand up for another people under foreign occupation.”

It concludes by saying: “Please do what artists did in South Africa’s era of oppression: stay away, until apartheid is over.”