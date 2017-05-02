“Game of Thrones” star Charlotte Hope joins “The Nun” horror

PanARMENIAN.Net - Charlotte Hope, best known for her work on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of New Line’s The Nun, the latest spinoff from James Wan’s horror universe based on characters from the Conjuring movies, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga are starring in the thriller, which sees Bichir playing a priest named Father Burke who is dispatched by Rome to investigate the mysterious death of a nun. Bonnie Aarons, who originated the demon nun in The Conjuring 2, is back as the sinister sister.

Hope will play Sister Victoria, a nun haunted by a demonic presence.

Corin Hardy is directing the project, which was written by Gary Dauberman and Wan. Wan and Peter Safran are producing.

Production begins this week in Romania with a planned release date of July 13, 2018.

The Nun is the second title to spin off from the Conjuring universe, with Annabelle being the first. A sequel to the latter, Annabelle: Creation, is set to open Aug. 11.

Hope played Myranda, the sadistic servant and lover of Ramsey Bolton, over the course of several seasons of Game of Thrones. She also appeared in the British biographical romantic drama A United Kingdom and the Brad Pitt thriller Allied. The actress will next be seen in The Three Christs of Ypsilanti opposite Richard Gere.