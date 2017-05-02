“Game of Thrones” star Charlotte Hope joins “The Nun” horror
May 2, 2017 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Charlotte Hope, best known for her work on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of New Line’s The Nun, the latest spinoff from James Wan’s horror universe based on characters from the Conjuring movies, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga are starring in the thriller, which sees Bichir playing a priest named Father Burke who is dispatched by Rome to investigate the mysterious death of a nun. Bonnie Aarons, who originated the demon nun in The Conjuring 2, is back as the sinister sister.
Hope will play Sister Victoria, a nun haunted by a demonic presence.
Corin Hardy is directing the project, which was written by Gary Dauberman and Wan. Wan and Peter Safran are producing.
Production begins this week in Romania with a planned release date of July 13, 2018.
The Nun is the second title to spin off from the Conjuring universe, with Annabelle being the first. A sequel to the latter, Annabelle: Creation, is set to open Aug. 11.
Hope played Myranda, the sadistic servant and lover of Ramsey Bolton, over the course of several seasons of Game of Thrones. She also appeared in the British biographical romantic drama A United Kingdom and the Brad Pitt thriller Allied. The actress will next be seen in The Three Christs of Ypsilanti opposite Richard Gere.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft takes on Chrome OS with Windows 10 S Like Chrome OS, Windows 10 S expected to be lightweight and streamlined, designed for customers who only require access to certain core programs.
Armenia opposition bloc says ready to cooperate with Tsarukyan alliance Leader of Armenia’s YELQ bloc Edmon Marukyan on May 2 did not reject the idea of a future cooperation with Tsarukyan alliance.
Preliminary deal struck on Greece bailout Greece has promised to further cut pensions, by 0.9% on average, and lower the tax threshold to produce savings worth 2% of gross domestic product.
Armenia’s ARFD doesn’t rule out coalition deal with RPA “this week” “I believe in the nearest future - I don’t even rule out that this week - a political coalition agreement will be signed,” Rustamyan said.