Yerevan elections: YELQ hails own program as ‘realistic and measurable’

PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc has built its program ahead of Yerevan City Council elections on three pillars, i.e. accountability, efficient management and balanced development, candidate Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters on Tuesday, May 2.

According to him, public transport is a grave issue in the Armenian capital, which the city authorities “have ruined.”

Also, Harutyunyan blamed problems in the field of education on the current mayor (Taron Margaryan - Ed.), adding that YELQ’s program is devoid of populism and is built on the society's demands.

“It is pretty realistic and measurable,” the candidate said, according to Panorama.am.

Three parties participate in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list is headed by Margaryan; Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list. Municipal elections are slated for May 14.