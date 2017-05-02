Armenia’s ARFD doesn’t rule out coalition deal with RPA “this week”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Armen Rustamyan did not rule out on Tuesday, May 2 that an agreement on forming a political coalition with the ruling Republican Party(RPA) could be signed as soon as this week, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

Rustamyan said that the conceptual stage of the negotiations with RPA “can be considered complete.”

“I believe in the nearest future - I don’t even rule out that this week - a political coalition agreement will be signed,” Rustamyan added.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.