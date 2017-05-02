// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Microsoft takes on Chrome OS with Windows 10 S

May 2, 2017
May 2, 2017 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is set to launch a low-cost laptop running a new version of its Windows operating system later today, May 2, The Independent said.

The Surface Laptop is reportedly being lined up as a direct competitor to Chromebooks – cheap, slick laptops running Google’s web-focused desktop operating system.

The device is expected to run Windows 10 S, a new version of Windows 10.

In previous leaks, it was known as Windows 10 Cloud OS.

Like Chrome OS, Windows 10 S expected to be lightweight and streamlined, designed for customers who only require access to certain core programs, such as the Edge browser and Office 365.

It’ll only run Windows Store apps, so we're expecting Microsoft to announce the launch of a number of new titles too.

Technology tipster WalkingCat has posted purported images of the Surface Laptop on Twitter, in Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Gold colour schemes.

It’s also said to feature a 13.5-inch screen and an “Alcantara” keyboard made of the same soft-touch fabric that can be found on a number of Surface Book covers.

Microsoft is set to unveil the Laptop this afternoon and, though nothing official has been announced, the 18 June date displayed on the screens in WalkingCat’s leaks suggests that will be when it starts shipping to customers.

The company last month released the Windows 10 Creators Update, but recently warned customers not to download it manually, due to “issues”.

