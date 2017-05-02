35 newly-elected Armenian lawmakers give up parliamentary mandates
May 2, 2017 - 22:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 35 newly-elected lawmakers - nine from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), three from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD), and 23 from Tsarukyan bloc - have given up their mandates, the Central Electoral Commission said on Tuesday, May 2.
From RPA, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan, culture minister Armen Amiryan, future defense minister Artak Zakaryan, head of the State Property Management Department Arman Sahakyan, Syunik governor Vahe Hakobyan, as well as Karen Botoyan, Samvel Sanamyan and Arush Arushanyan have submitted withdrawal applications.
Meanwhile, current justice minister Arpine Hovhannisyan and RPA deputy chairman Armen Ashotyan have not given up their mandates and will accordingly assume their roles as lawmakers.
Also, corresponding applications were submitted by current ministers from ARFD - Davit Lokyan, Levon Mkrtchyan and Artsvik Minasyan.
Besides, 23 out of Tsarukyan bloc’s 31 MP-elects have put down their mandates.
