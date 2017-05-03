Josh Gad teases playing The Penguin in future DC films?

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" actor Josh Gad has posted a cryptic image on his Twitter account which may suggest that he will play a certain character in future DCEU movies. The actor tweets an uncaptioned image of The Penguin, sparking speculation that he may be on board to play the famous villain from Batman flicks, AceShowbiz said.

Fans later try to find out whether Gad secretly has connections with DC entertainment and they find that executives from the studio, such as Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, have followed Gad over the last few months. Should Gad play The Penguin, it's speculated that he may make an appearance in the upcoming "Gotham City Sirens" or "The Batman". However, there hasn't been any confirmation from both Gad and DC about the matter.

In the comics, The Penguin, who is also known as Oswald Cobblepot, is depicted as a Gotham City mobster. The description in DC site reads, "This is a villain fueled by a pathological rage that compels him to turn his odd physique, bird-like profile and awkward waddle into a well-dressed force for fear." The Penguin always gladly welcomes the opportunity to bring down Batman.

Some actors who portrayed The Penguin in the past included Burgess Meredith and Danny DeVito. DeVito's The Penguin was the main antagonist of Tim Burton's "Batman Returns", in which DeVito starred alongside Michael Keaton (Batman) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Catwoman).

Gad is known for portraying comic characters such as Olaf from "Frozen (2013)" and Le Fou from "Beauty and the Beast". He voiced Chuck in "Angry Birds" and voiced Louis in "Ice Age: Continental Drift". Gad will make an appearance in crime flick "Murder on the Orient Express" along with Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Kenneth Branagh.