“The Big Sick” hit Sundance dramedy unveils 1st trailer (video)
May 3, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first trailer for Kuamil Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's The Big Sick is here, and it is about as charming as one would expect, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The R-rated relationship dramedy is based on the real-life romance of writer Gordon (The Carmichael Show) and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani, who, in addition to navigating their cultural differences, also endured a life-changing twist when Emily contracted a mysterious illness.
Nanjiani introduced the trailer with Big Sick castmate Ray Romano, who plays the father of the onscreen Emily, played by Zoe Kazan. Holly Hunter, Aidy Bryant and Bo Burnham also star in the Judd Apatow-produced feature.
In the biggest deal of last year's Sundance, The Big Sick was nabbed for $12 million by Amazon Studios, which bought Oscar winner Manchester by the Sea the year before.
Lionsgate is partnering with Amazon for a theatrical release on June 23.
