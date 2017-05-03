New John Lennon graphic novel to be released in May

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new graphic novel based on John Lennon‘s time in New York is set to be released later this month, NME reveals.

Based on the 2010 novel ‘Lennon’ by David Foeniknos, the graphic novel is described as “true biographical fiction” and imagines Lennon recounting his life to an unnamed therapist living in his building.

Throughout the process, a timeline of Lennon’s life is presented including his upbringing in Liverpool, his time with The Beatles, his relationship with Yoko Ono and his solo career.

‘Lennon: The New York Years’ is written by Eric Cobeyran and drawn by French artist Horne.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM has announced a 24/7 Beatles radio station, set to begin airing on May 18. The broadcasting company claims that ‘The Beatles Channel’ is the first ever to be “all-things-Beatles, 24/7.”

The Beatles Channel won’t just play Beatles songs; it will feature guest DJ slots with well-known Beatles fans, quizzes, call-ins and special live recordings from the band.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr seem impressed with the station. “I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio, but I don’t think any of us would have imagined that we’d have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later,” McCartney said in a statement. “The SiriusXM channel will have it all, ‘8 Days a Week.’”

Ringo Starr added; “Now you can listen to the Beatles, ‘Any Time at All’. Peace and Love.”

Although SiriusXM works on a subscriber basis, Beatles fans will be able to listen to The Beatles channel for free preview listening until the end of May.