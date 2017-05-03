Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood “to score new Joaquin Phoenix film”
May 3, 2017 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood will reportedly score a new Lynne Ramsay film starring Joaquin Phoenix, NME reports.
We Need To Talk About Kevin filmmaker Ramsay will helm You Were Never Really Here, adapted from Jonathan Ames’ novella of the same name. The film’s synopsis reads: “A war veteran’s attempt to save a young girl from a sex trafficking ring goes horribly wrong.” It’s expected to premiere at Cannes Film Festival later in May.
Greenwood has previously worked on soundtracks for director Paul Thomas Anderson, notably for There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice, the latter of which also starred Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Radiohead have revealed their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ – with a deluxe reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks.
After mysterious posters appeared in cities around the world and the band revealed a short teaser video, now they have announced they’ll be reissuing the remastered ‘OK Computer’ with b-sides and three never before released tracks of ‘I Promise’, ‘Lift’ and ‘Man Of War’ (also known among fans and ‘Big Boots’). The band had previously attempted to ‘re-work’ ‘Lift’ for 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘.
The album will be released on 23 June – the same day as their Glastonbury headline performance. This only adds to the speculation and rumour that they’ll be paying tribute to the album during their Glasto set.
The boxed edition of the album will be shipped in July.
