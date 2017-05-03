Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines join “Bad Moms” comedy sequel
May 3, 2017 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The sequel to 2016's Bad Moms is getting a lot more maternal love.
Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon are joining STX Entertainment's Bad Moms Christmas, playing the moms of returning stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley have also joined the production, alongside returning castmembers Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes.
Bad Moms Christmas will see the return of the trio of overworked mom during the stressful holiday season, during which they have to host their own mothers.
Also returning behind the camera are writer-directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, and producer Suzanne Todd. Bill Block and Mark Kamine will executive produce.
The Bad Moms sequel is currently shooting in Atlanta, and is set for a Nov 3 release.
Released last summer, Bad Moms grossed over $180 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. It remains the biggest commercial success for upstart studio STX.
