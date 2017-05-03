11 newly-elected MPs want Armenia CEC to return their mandates

PanARMENIAN.Net - 11 MP-elects from Tsarukyan alliance on Wednesday, May 3 applied to the Armenian Central Electoral Commission with a request to annul the withdrawal application.

They said they do not give up parliamentary mandates they won when running for seats at the National Assembly on April 2.

The CEC said on Tuesday that 35 newly-elected lawmakers - nine from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), three from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD), and 23 from Tsarukyan bloc - have given up their mandates.

One of the 11 lawmakers, Sergey Bagratyansaid he wasn’t even aware of the withdrawal letter, submitted to the CEC on his behalf.

Earlier, two other MPs from Tsarukyan bloc said they had no idea what was going on.