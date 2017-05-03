Linkin Park announces “One More Light” tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Linkin Park is going to embark on massive North American "One More Light" tour in support of their upcoming album "One More Light" which will arrive on May 19. The tour will kick off on July 27 in Boston and will wrap up on October 22 in Los Angeles, AceShowbiz said.

With opening acts from Japanese band One Ok Rock on several selected dates, the tour will boast special performance from Machine Gun Kelly. Linkin Park announced the tour and MGK as special guest via Genius with a short clip which sees the rock band interrupting MGK's interview.

The band will reportedly perform both old and new hit songs. "Our fans know how much love we put into our live show. They know how much we enjoy the connection when we play a fan favorite on stage," guitarist Brad Delson previously said. "The emotional and sonic content of this new batch of songs is going to bring a whole new dimension to the show."

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase on May 9, while the general public on-sale is set for May 12. Every full-priced ticket purchased for the tour includes either a standard CD or digital copy of "One More Light". In addition, one dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Music for Relief, a charity foundation Linkin Park founded in 2005 to aid survivors of natural diseases and environmental protection.