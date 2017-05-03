Bleachers unveils Lena Dunham-directed “Don’t Take The Money” vid

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bleachers, aka Jack Antonoff, has released the video for new single ‘Don’t Take The Money’ starring Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat, NME said.

Directed by Antonoff’s partner and Girls creator Lena Dunham, the video follows Antonoff’s wedding ceremony. His ex later turns up, beats him up and leaves with the bride-to-be.

Shawkat features at the beginning of the video, in a dialogue with Antonoff before playing the part of the wedding officiant.

‘Don’t Take The Money’ is taken from Bleachers’ forthcoming album ‘Gone Now’ out June 2.

Antonoff recently collaborated with Lorde on her forthcoming album, co-writing and producing ‘Melodrama’.

Last month, Lorde played her first show in two-and-a-half years at a barbecue restaurant and music venue called Pappy + Harriet’s, located in California.

300 lucky fans were treated to an intimate performance, with Lorde selling tickets for only $20. ‘$20 tickets because i’m 20 and because i love you. let’s get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH,’ she tweeted.

Tickets sold out in less than five minutes, with Lorde tweeting, ‘um holy shit you guys just sold that out’.

Meanwhile, Antonoff’s partner Lena Dunham has addressed the backlash she faced over a recent joke about abortion.

The Girls star was forced to apologise last December after comments made during her Women Of The Hour podcast, in which she recalled talking about termination during a planned parenthood meeting in Texas. She told listeners she had never gone through a termination herself, but joked “but I wish I had”. This sparked a wave of controversy, with one pro-life charity accusing her of treating abortions “like getting your appendix removed”.

However, speaking at a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, Dunham said that it was the reaction from “other women who shared my politics” that was hard for her to take.