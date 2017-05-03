Rob Brydon comedy “Swimming With Men” rounds out cast

PanARMENIAN.Net - Oliver Parker’s synchronized-swimming comedy “Swimming With Men”, which stars Rob Brydon (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”), has rounded out its cast, with “Downton Abbey’s” Jim Carter, “Sherlock’s” Rupert Graves and “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie’s” Jane Horrocks among those boarding the film. HanWay Films is selling the pic, Variety said.

The cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Daniel Mays, Charlotte Riley, Thomas Turgoose, and Nathaniel Parker. Principal photography started Tuesday in London, Hertfordshire and Essex.

The film tells the story of a man suffering a mid-life crisis (Brydon) who finds new meaning to his life as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronized swimming team.

“‘Swimming With Men’ has the DNA of some of our most beloved British comedies, from ‘The Full Monty’ to ‘Calendar Girls,” said HanWay’s managing director Gabrielle Stewart. “If just half of the fun we have seen in practice in the pool these last few weeks translates onto the screen, we are in for another British comedy classic treat.”

Inspired by the Dylan Williams’ 2010 documentary “Men Who Swim,” the film is written by Aschlin Ditta. It is produced by Stewart le Marechal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch for Met Film and Maggie Monteith of Dignity Film Finance, in association with Amp Film. Paul Webster and Guy Heeley of Shoebox Films will serve as executive producers.

Brydon is currently starring in Winterbottom’s “The Trip to Spain,” the third season of the director’s “The Trip” series, which is currently airing on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. The feature length edit of the series played at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. He has recently finished shooting Etan Cohen’s “Holmes and Watson,” playing Inspector Lestrade, opposite Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Icon Film Distribution will release “Swimming With Men” in the U.K. and Ireland in 2018. Worldwide sales are handled by HanWay. It has already sold to Icon for Australia, Alamode in Germany and Sun Distribution Group for Spain and Latin America.