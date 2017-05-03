Celluloid Dreams nabs “Toni Erdmann” star’s “The Interpreter”
May 3, 2017 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Celluloid Dreams has acquired world rights to Martin Sulik’s “The Interpreter”, which stars Peter Simonischek, the lead actor in the Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann,” and Jiri Menzel, who won an Oscar as the director of “Closely Observed Trains”, Variety said.
The film centers on 80-year-old Ali Ungar, who comes across a book by a former SS officer describing his wartime activities in Slovakia. He realizes his parents were executed by him, and sets out to take revenge, but finds instead the SS officer’s 70-year-old son, Georg, a retired teacher.
Georg, who had avoided his father all his life, decides to find out more about him, and Ali offers to be his interpreter. “The two old men embark on a journey to meet surviving witnesses of the [murders], and discover a country eager to forget its past,” according to a statement.
Sulik, who previously directed “Gypsy,” co-wrote the film with Marek Lescak. Rudolf Biermann is producing together with Sulik via their companies Infilm and Titanic. Slovak public TV network RTVS, Czech TV and COOP are co-producers. Both the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Cinematographic Fund supported the project, which is shooting.
Celluloid Dreams will introduce the project to international distributors in Cannes.
