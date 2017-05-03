Led Zeppelin reunion rumors start again
May 3, 2017 - 18:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - And here we go again as the Led Zeppelin rumour mill rouses from its slumber to once again claim that the long- defunct rockers are to reunite once again, Gigwise said.
This time, a mysterious posting on singer Robert Plant’s website has led to speculation that the one-time planet-shagging rock behemoth is to walk the earth once more.
A message on Plant’s website simply reads: “Any time now…”
Which of course could mean anything. Like, a new album from Plant, for example. After all, it’s been two-and-a-half years since he released the acclaimed Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar and Plant has never been one to hang around for too long. On top of that, it’s pretty well known that he’s been recording with his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, Gigwise said.
However, speculation is mounting that the surviving members of Led Zeppelin – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones – could reunite with late drummer John Bonham’s son, Jason, for one more concert, possibly the Desert Trip in Indio, California in October.
Website Feel Numb claims: “I have some well placed sources in the industry telling me that Robert Plant has agreed to reunite Led Zeppelin for Desert Trip 2017. Rumour has it they turned down a reported $14 million dollar pay day to play at last year’s festival and that this year there are millions & millions' of more reasons why they should do it.
“Sources tell me he has finally agreed to do it because of the impending 50 year anniversary of Led Zeppelin.”
The last time the surviving members of Led Zeppelin played together with Jason Bonham was in December 2007 at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 Arena in London. The live album and DVD was released as Celebration Day in 2012.
