Metallica to live stream rehearsal, release limited edition vinyl album
May 3, 2017 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Metallica have announced that they’re set to live stream their rehearsal session the night before they kick off the North American leg of their WorldWired tour, Gigwise said.
The 25-date tour will begin at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on May 10. Fans will get the chance to see Metallica when the band streams four full live tracks from the venue. The event will be called Now That We’re Live and will be streamed on their Facebook page as well as their website.
A statement on their website says: “We’re coming down the home stretch before the North American WorldWired tour starts in Baltimore next week and we are beyond excited to see all of you out there on our first proper tour of this part of the world since 2009.
“To kick off the celebrations, we’re inviting you to get a sneak peak of what to expect this summer by checking out our rehearsal the night before the first show via the magic of streaming video on Facebook Live. In a little show very cleverly titled Now That We’re Live we’ll bring rehearsals on Tuesday, May 9 live to your computer, tablet, mobile device or any other way you reach the internet at 9:00 PM EDT.”
So that’s 2am BST.
The band have also announced details of a triple-live vinyl album which is out this Friday (May 5). The set was recorded last September at New York’s intimate Webster Hall where Metallica played for members of their Fifth Members fan club.
Said Metallica: “As we get ready to hit the road and kick off the North American tour, we thought it might be cool to revisit the very beginning of Hardwired… by pressing one of the live release celebrations on vinyl.
“It all started with the Fifth Member show at Webster Hall in New York City in September of last year, so this Friday, May 5, the three LP set of that show will be available exclusively online at Metallica.com as well as in our pop-up stores in select tour cities this summer. More on that soon!"
