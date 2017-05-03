Spanish Cullera recognizes Armenian Genocide
May 3, 2017 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Spanish city of Cullera has officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, Armenia's embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post.
Cullera thus joins dozens of other Spanish towns, as well as the regions of Aragon, Balearic Islands, Basque Country and Catalonia which recognized and condemned the first genocide of the 20th century in the past.
Around 30 countries, a number of international organizations and regional government bodies have so far acknowledged the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Top stories
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
EU wants formula for Brexit bill but no 'blank cheque' from UK The EU wants this "cut-off date" to be the day of Britain's exit, March 29, 2019, while some in London would rather bring it forward.
Metallica to live stream rehearsal, release limited edition vinyl album Metallica have announced that they’re set to live stream their rehearsal session the night before they kick off the North American leg of their WorldWired tour.
Led Zeppelin reunion rumors start again The last time the surviving members of Led Zeppelin played together with Jason Bonham was in December 2007.
Canada now has more seniors than children The first of the post-World War II baby boomers born from 1946 to 1965 began turning 65 in 2011 and many have now retired.