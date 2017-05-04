Facebook brings reactions to comments
May 4, 2017 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Just a little over a month after Facebook added reactions to Messenger, the same feature has now extended to comments, The Verge says.
Unlike the implementation on posts and Messenger, the emoji seem to crowd and overlap a bit especially as more reactions are added.
To add a reaction, just hover over the Like button and see your default options of six. Unlike the Messenger’s mobile implementation, there is no animation after you click a reaction button.
It seems the feature started rolling out on Wednesday, May 3, on the desktop version of Facebook. No words on when it will arrive on mobile.
Top stories
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists eliminate HIV in mice using CRISPR technology Right now patients with the deadly virus must use a toxic concoction of anti-retroviral medications to suppress the virus from replicating.
Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum to team for Amazon comedy series The untitled 30-minute comedy would star the pair as an iconic music duo from the past, who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another.
Facebook closing in on 2 billion users Facebook continues to invest quite a bit in video, with more people watching clips on the platform more than ever before.
Tesla still on track to build the Model 3 in July Over 100 new "retail, delivery and service locations" will open around the world this year, as well as the first Tesla-owned body shops.