Facebook brings reactions to comments

PanARMENIAN.Net - Just a little over a month after Facebook added reactions to Messenger, the same feature has now extended to comments, The Verge says.

Unlike the implementation on posts and Messenger, the emoji seem to crowd and overlap a bit especially as more reactions are added.

To add a reaction, just hover over the Like button and see your default options of six. Unlike the Messenger’s mobile implementation, there is no animation after you click a reaction button.

It seems the feature started rolling out on Wednesday, May 3, on the desktop version of Facebook. No words on when it will arrive on mobile.