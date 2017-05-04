Tesla still on track to build the Model 3 in July
May 4, 2017 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As customers holding pre-orders wait for the Model 3 to arrive, Tesla says everything is proceeding according to plan. In its Q1 earning report (PDF), the company announced it's still on track to start production in July, and will be able to build up to 5,000 of the cars per week this year, with plans to scale production up to 10,000 per week next year. To service all those EVs (plus the ones already on the road, some of which will soon start to outlive their manufacturer warranties), it's massively expanding that department, Engadget said.
Over 100 new "retail, delivery and service locations" will open around the world this year, as well as the first Tesla-owned body shops. It's also bumping up the number of mobile repair trucks by over 100 in Q2, and claims it has reduced repair times by 35 percent thanks to improved remote diagnostics.
Of course, stats like $2.7 billion in revenue (more than twice what it earned in the same period last year) and production numbers up 64 percent are good too, despite losing $330 million in Q1. But given Tesla's reputation for delays (remember the Model X?), all eyes are on the highly-anticipated new model, and likely will be until the first real model rolls off of a dealer's lot sometime later this year, Engadget said.
Top stories
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists eliminate HIV in mice using CRISPR technology Right now patients with the deadly virus must use a toxic concoction of anti-retroviral medications to suppress the virus from replicating.
Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum to team for Amazon comedy series The untitled 30-minute comedy would star the pair as an iconic music duo from the past, who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another.
Facebook closing in on 2 billion users Facebook continues to invest quite a bit in video, with more people watching clips on the platform more than ever before.
Britain's Prince Philip to step down from public life "The Duke is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated," a statement said.