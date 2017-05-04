Elections: Opposition candidate plans to hold Gallup criminally responsible

PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition lawmaker of the 5th convocation National Assembly, Yerevan mayoral hopeful Zaruhi Postanjyan, said on Thursday, May 4 that she is going to hold Gallup International responsible for “fake poll results,” Aravot.am reports.

According to Gallup, 3.9% of the residents of the Armenian capital will vote for Postanjyan and her party, Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot), 61.2% for Taron Margaryan from the ruling Republican Party (RPA), and 11.5% for YELQ bloc's Nikol Pashinyan.

“I will bring them (Gallup - Ed.) to criminal responsibility for falsifying the polls,” Postanjyan said.

“When they were conducting the survey, Yerkir Tsirani was yet to start its activities."

Three parties participate in elections, which are slated for May 14.