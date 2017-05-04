Danny DeVito, Jeff Goldblum to team for Amazon comedy series
May 4, 2017 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Danny DeVito and Jeff Goldblum are teaming up for a comedy series that has been put into development at Amazon, Variety has learned.
The untitled 30-minute comedy would star the pair as an iconic music duo from the past, Matt Downey, played by Goldblum, and Arlo Finkleman, played by DeVito, who are forced to reunite despite their longstanding hatred for one another. As the talented but strong-willed pair attempt to reconcile, they turn to the people who somehow manage to love these two incandescent idiots — their wives, ex-wives, children, managers, friends and lovers — all of whom turn out to be as brilliant, infuriating, and frustratingly lovable as Matt and Arlo themselves.
The project is created and written by “The Simpsons” veteran Tim Long. Imagine Television is behind the series with Brian Grazer executive producing, alongside producing partner Francie Calfo, plus Danny DeVito and his son Jake DeVito. Imagine’s Jon Radler brought the project in and will oversee for the company.
DeVito currently stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which has been renewed for two more seasons. The Amazon development does not signal any issues for the FXX show, as his co-stars, including Kaitlin Olson on Fox’s “The Mick” and Glenn Howerton with a NBC comedy pilot, have been able to juggle multiple projects.
For Goldblum, the project moves the actor into the comedy space, after many drama and action movies, such as “Jurassic Park,” “Independence Day” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” though he has recurred on IFC’s “Portandia.” Coming up, he’ll be seen in the next “Jurassic World” sequel and “Thor: Ragnarok.”
