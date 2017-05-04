30,000 people leave Armenia annually: migration service chief
May 4, 2017 - 16:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An average of 30,000 people leave Armenia annually, head of the country’s migration service Gagik Yeganyan told reporters following a cabinet session on Thursday, May 4.
“1992-1994 are known to be the years of mass migration, the following years - 1995-2001 - were characterized by major waves of emigration, with around 250,000 Armenian leaving the country overall,” Yeganyan said.
“Since 2002, 30,000 people have been abandoning Armenia each year.”
According to Yeganyan, fighting emigration means eliminating the reasons behind the phenomenon, which he said come from the social and economic environment.
