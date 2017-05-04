Ed Sheeran unveils new vid for “Galway Girl,” starring Saoirse Ronan (video)
May 4, 2017 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ed Sheeran has shared the official music video for ‘Galway Girl’, which stars the Irish actress Saoirse Ronan in the lead role, NME said.
The Norfolk singer/songwriter recently shot the video on location in the Irish city, with the track in question taken from his recent chart-topping third studio album ‘÷’.
The ‘Galway Girl’ video has now been released, with Sheeran saying that he shot the video himself – meaning that the clip was shot from his perspective.
Ronan takes the lead in the video, with the pair dancing in pubs, drinking Guinness and running through the Galway streets at night. Irish entertainment pair Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin also make a brief cameo, where they’re shown drinking Guinness at a table in the men’s toilets.
Sheeran recently revealed that Ronan deliberately misspelled ‘Galway Girl’ on his arm during filming – which he later had tatooed on.
“When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying ‘Galway Girl’ from her point of view.” Sheeran told the crowd at a recent show in Glasgow. “It actually says Galway Grill. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the piss out of me — full on.”
