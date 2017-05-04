“The Handmaid's Tale” renewed for season 2 at Hulu
May 4, 2017 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Handmaid's Tale" will continue in 2018. Hulu has greenlit a second season of its original drama based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The early season 2 renewal comes just a week after the series premiere on April 26, AceShowbiz said.
In announcing the renewal at its NewFronts presentation, the streaming service noted that the show premiere has been watched by more Hulu viewers than any other series, original or acquired. "The response we've seen to 'The Handmaid's Tale' in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible," Craig Erwich, Hulu's head of content, said in a statement.
He added, "It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, 'The Handmaid's Tale' is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can't wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret's vision with another season on Hulu."
"The Handmaid's Tale" centers on Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, a fertile woman who is stripped off her rights and treated as breeding property for the state as a last desperate attempt to re-populate a devastated world. Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas and her fellow Handmaids - where anyone could be a spy for Gilead - all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.
