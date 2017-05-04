Imagination Technologies starts dispute process with Apple
May 4, 2017 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies, Reuters reports.
Imagination said in April that Apple had notified the British firm it was developing its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination's processing designs in 15 months to two years time.
The potential loss of Apple, which accounts for about half of the British firm's revenue, sent its shares down 70 percent on the day, and the stock has barely recovered. It has also sent shudders through other Apple suppliers.
Apple has used Imagination's technology in its products from the time of the iPod, and it receives royalties from every sale of an Apple device containing its designs, including the iPhone and iPad.
Imagination said in April that it doubted Apple could go it alone without violating its patents, and analysts said legal battles could lie ahead.
It said on Thursday, May 4 it had been unable to make satisfactory progress with Apple on an alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement.
"Imagination has therefore commenced the dispute resolution procedure under the license agreement with a view to reaching an agreement through a more structured process," it said.
Imagination also said it planned to sell two businesses, its embedded processor technology MIPS and mobile connectivity unit Ensigma.
Top stories
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Partner news
Latest news
Tarantino reveals behind-the-scenes secrets about “Reservoir Dogs” Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival, Tarantino reunited with cast members Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen and Steve Buscemi.
Armenia, Karabakh foreign ministers discuss latest Moscow talks The foreign policy chiefs weighed in on the summit of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers, held on April 28 in Moscow.
“House of Cards” creator heading to Hulu for Mars mission series Beau Willimon created and wrote “The First” and will serve as executive producer, alongside his producing partner Jordan Tappis.
4000-year old funerary garden discovered in Egypt's Luxor The garden is divided into four squared sections, which are believed to have contained different kinds of plants and flowers.