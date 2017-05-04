Tarantino reveals behind-the-scenes secrets about “Reservoir Dogs”
May 4, 2017 - 18:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - To mark the 25th anniversary of the tragic tale of Mr. White, Mr. Orange, Mr. Blonde, Mr. Pink, and Mr. Brown, director Quentin Tarantino revealed some never-before-heard secrets about the cult classic ‘Reservoir Dogs’, NME said.
Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival, Tarantino reunited with cast members Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen and Steve Buscemi.
Across the panel conversation, certain secrets were brought to light – as Variety report.
Reservoir Dogs was almost a play
During a section of the talk, Keitel brought up how rigorous the rehearsal process was for this film. “We had two weeks of rehearsal, which is unheard of in Hollywood,” he said. “We actually almost went to four, because Quentin thought at one time about doing a play.”
Michael Madsen’s ‘Stuck In The Middle With You’ dance was entirely spontaneous
One of the most standout moments of the film is when Mr. Blonde tortures a captured police office while dancing to the Stealers Wheel’s classic. However, that dance came out of nowhere. “I didn’t know what to do. In the script, it said, ‘Mr. Blonde maniacally dances around.’ And I kept thinking, ‘What does that mean? Like Mike Jagger, or what? What am I gonna do?'”
In one screening, 33 people walked out of the theatre
This is by no means a film for weak-stomached. The audiences of 1992 weren’t ready for the viscera of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ as Tarantino remembers: “I started counting the walkouts during the torture scene. 33 was the largest walkout.”
Tom Waits almost starred in the film
The director recalled. “A lot of really wild people came in and read the parts. Tom Waits came in and read. I had Tom Waits read the Madonna speech, just so I could hear Tom Waits say those lines.”
Last year, Tarantino (once again) confirmed that he plans to retire after his 10th movie. It’s not etched in stone, but that is the plan,” he said in 2014. “If I get to the 10th, do a good job and don’t screw it up, well that sounds like a good way to end the old career.”
Photo: AP
