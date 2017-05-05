// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan keeps violating Karabakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan keeps violating Karabakh ceasefire
May 5, 2017 - 10:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 45 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 4 and the following night, with around 730 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along the line of contact, retaliating only in case of necessity.

Around 40 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the previous night, with around 460 shots fired from various caliber firearms.

 Top stories
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreementArmenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Assange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian GenocideAssange: Turkey trying to cover up Armenian Genocide
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
Artsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact lineArtsakh army destroys Azerbaijani drone on contact line
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
Armenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine AwardsArmenia snatches 23 medals at Grand International Wine Awards
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
 Articles
Hope from the sea

Ship that rescued Musaler Armenians

 Most popular in the section
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise”
HALO Trust: Safe Steps for Karabakh People campaign raises $1mln
Baku will lose more land in new Karabakh war: Russia ex-spy chief
AGBU Scholarship Program supports hundreds of students worldwide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Families of San Bernardino shooting sue Facebook, Google, Twitter The relatives assert that the companies provided "material support" to the group and enabled attacks such as the one in San Bernardino.
“Blade Runner 2049” posters feature Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling Also starring in the movie are Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright and David Benson.
Uber faces criminal probe over software tool used to evade authorities The company prohibited the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in Marchhttp://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-tech-crime-exclusive-idUSKBN1802U1?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=590bf2e704d3013f068afdf0&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
“Twin Peaks” teaser highlights familiar faces returning after 25 years (video) The eerie teaser starts with an equally chilling scene featuring a dark and long road to the town of Twin Peaks.