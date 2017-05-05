Azerbaijan keeps violating Karabakh ceasefire
May 5, 2017 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 45 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on May 4 and the following night, with around 730 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
Artsakh defense army troops continue controlling the situation along the line of contact, retaliating only in case of necessity.
Around 40 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered the previous night, with around 460 shots fired from various caliber firearms.
