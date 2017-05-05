Soldier Valery Permyakov to be extradited to Russia
May 5, 2017 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian soldier Valery Permyakov, currently serving a life term for killing the seven members of Avetisyan family in Armenia will be extradited to Russia, a representative of the North-Caucasian District Military Court said, according to RIA Novosti.
"He will of course serve his term in Russia," she said.
Earlier, Permyakov's lawyer, Eduard Aghajanyan said the serviceman may theoretically be sent to Russia.
Six members of the Avetisyan family, including a 2-year-old girl, were found dead on January 12, 2015, in their home in Gyumri. All the victims were shot or stabbed; a 6-month-old boy, stabbed in the attack, died of injuries a week later.
Permyakov, who was 18 at the time of the killings, was detained near Armenia’s border with Turkey after fleeing the Russian base.
