“Twin Peaks” teaser highlights familiar faces returning after 25 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Showtime has unveiled a new teaser for the highly-anticipated revival of "Twin Peaks". The latest chilling teaser highlights some familiar fan-favorite characters who will be returning for the new series after 25 years, AceShowbiz said.

The eerie teaser starts with an equally chilling scene featuring a dark and long road to the town of Twin Peaks. First face to be shown in the teaser is Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), the owner of the gas station. Ed can be seen having a meal alone in his dim-lit office. Glimpses of Harry Dean Stanton and Grace Zabriskie's characters, Carl Rodd and Sarah Palmer respectively, follow shortly after.

Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) is seen seemingly waiting for someone by the side of the road with his worried-looking face. Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse), a Native American cop, meanwhile, is expressing his disbelief over something as he says, "Really?" A quick image of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) later is flashed as the last characters are shown.

Currently in production, "Twin Peaks" will pick up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) was shockingly murdered. The new series will be directed, written and executive produced by David Lynch.

Also returning to the series are Kimmy Robertson, Dana Ashbrook, Russ Tamblyn, Sherilyn Fenn, David Duchovny, Madchen Amick, Peggy Lipton and James Marshall. Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Trent Reznor, Jim Belushi and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to appear as guest stars.

The first two-parts of the miniseries will debut at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The 18-part series will later debut on Sunday, May 21 at 9 P.M. ET with a two-hour episode on Showtime. Following the debut on the premium cable network, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand.