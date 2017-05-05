“Twin Peaks” teaser highlights familiar faces returning after 25 years (video)
May 5, 2017 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Showtime has unveiled a new teaser for the highly-anticipated revival of "Twin Peaks". The latest chilling teaser highlights some familiar fan-favorite characters who will be returning for the new series after 25 years, AceShowbiz said.
The eerie teaser starts with an equally chilling scene featuring a dark and long road to the town of Twin Peaks. First face to be shown in the teaser is Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), the owner of the gas station. Ed can be seen having a meal alone in his dim-lit office. Glimpses of Harry Dean Stanton and Grace Zabriskie's characters, Carl Rodd and Sarah Palmer respectively, follow shortly after.
Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) is seen seemingly waiting for someone by the side of the road with his worried-looking face. Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse), a Native American cop, meanwhile, is expressing his disbelief over something as he says, "Really?" A quick image of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) later is flashed as the last characters are shown.
Currently in production, "Twin Peaks" will pick up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) was shockingly murdered. The new series will be directed, written and executive produced by David Lynch.
Also returning to the series are Kimmy Robertson, Dana Ashbrook, Russ Tamblyn, Sherilyn Fenn, David Duchovny, Madchen Amick, Peggy Lipton and James Marshall. Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Trent Reznor, Jim Belushi and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to appear as guest stars.
The first two-parts of the miniseries will debut at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The 18-part series will later debut on Sunday, May 21 at 9 P.M. ET with a two-hour episode on Showtime. Following the debut on the premium cable network, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
Families of San Bernardino shooting sue Facebook, Google, Twitter The relatives assert that the companies provided "material support" to the group and enabled attacks such as the one in San Bernardino.
Uber faces criminal probe over software tool used to evade authorities The company prohibited the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in Marchhttp://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-tech-crime-exclusive-idUSKBN1802U1?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=590bf2e704d3013f068afdf0&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
South Koreans to elect new president after Park scandal The South has been ruled by conservatives, including both Park and her father, for all but little more than a decade of its existence.
Soldier Valery Permyakov to be extradited to Russia Earlier, Valery Permyakov's lawyer, Eduard Aghajanyan said the serviceman may theoretically be sent to Russia.