“Blade Runner 2049” posters feature Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling

PanARMENIAN.Net - Denis Villenueve's dystopian sci-fi "Blade Runner 2049" has released two new posters via its official Twitter account. The posters feature Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, who portray Rick Deckard and Officer K respectively, AceShowbiz said.

Ford's Deckard is seen standing amid gloomy orange landscape, with a massive decapitated head statue behind him. "You know his past. Discover his future," reads the caption.

The poster of Gosling's Officer K, meanwhile, is a stark contrast to the Deckard poster. The backdrop is cold grey, with K standing near a lavish car instead of a ruined statue. In addition, K wears a cool futuristic high-collared overcoat, whereas Deckard only dons T-shirt and trousers. "A new civilization begins now," the caption reads.

The new footage of the "Blade Runner" sequel was presented by Gosling at CinemaCon last March. The footage offered a better look at apocalyptic Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which were packed with snow, dust storms and androids.

The footage also showed a very intriguing scene of a creepy Jared Leto. Playing replicants manufacturer, Leto was seen caressing a newborn replicant. "Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce," said Leto's character. "We make angels, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday," he added.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

"Blade Runner 2049" is set to be released in the U.S. on October 6. Also starring in the movie are Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright and David Benson.