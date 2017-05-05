// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Blade Runner 2049” posters feature Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling

“Blade Runner 2049” posters feature Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling
May 5, 2017 - 10:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Denis Villenueve's dystopian sci-fi "Blade Runner 2049" has released two new posters via its official Twitter account. The posters feature Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, who portray Rick Deckard and Officer K respectively, AceShowbiz said.

Ford's Deckard is seen standing amid gloomy orange landscape, with a massive decapitated head statue behind him. "You know his past. Discover his future," reads the caption.

The poster of Gosling's Officer K, meanwhile, is a stark contrast to the Deckard poster. The backdrop is cold grey, with K standing near a lavish car instead of a ruined statue. In addition, K wears a cool futuristic high-collared overcoat, whereas Deckard only dons T-shirt and trousers. "A new civilization begins now," the caption reads.

The new footage of the "Blade Runner" sequel was presented by Gosling at CinemaCon last March. The footage offered a better look at apocalyptic Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which were packed with snow, dust storms and androids.

The footage also showed a very intriguing scene of a creepy Jared Leto. Playing replicants manufacturer, Leto was seen caressing a newborn replicant. "Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce," said Leto's character. "We make angels, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday," he added.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

"Blade Runner 2049" is set to be released in the U.S. on October 6. Also starring in the movie are Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright and David Benson.

Related links:
AceShowbiz. See Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in Awesome 'Blade Runner 2049' Posters
 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
“Love After Love” trailer features Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd
“Fast & Furious” spin-off in the works with Jason Statham, Charlize Theron
Exhibit of works by last great painter of Baroque period opens in U.S.
Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Families of San Bernardino shooting sue Facebook, Google, Twitter The relatives assert that the companies provided "material support" to the group and enabled attacks such as the one in San Bernardino.
Uber faces criminal probe over software tool used to evade authorities The company prohibited the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in Marchhttp://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-tech-crime-exclusive-idUSKBN1802U1?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=590bf2e704d3013f068afdf0&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
South Koreans to elect new president after Park scandal The South has been ruled by conservatives, including both Park and her father, for all but little more than a decade of its existence.
Soldier Valery Permyakov to be extradited to Russia Earlier, Valery Permyakov's lawyer, Eduard Aghajanyan said the serviceman may theoretically be sent to Russia.