// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Focus Features nabs Charlize Theron’s comedy “Tully”, sets release date

Focus Features nabs Charlize Theron’s comedy “Tully”, sets release date
May 5, 2017 - 11:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Focus Features is acquiring North American rights to Charlize Theron’s comedy “Tully” with an April 20, 2018, release date, Variety said.

News broke a year ago that Theron, Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody were teaming on the then-untitled project. The trio last worked together on 2011’s “Young Adult.” Bron Studios came on to finance last May.

Focus disclosed Thursday, May 4 that it had also bought international rights including U.K., Italy, Spain, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

“Tully” also stars Mackenzie Davis (“The Martian”), Mark Duplass (“The League”) and Ron Livingston. Theron plays a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny — played by Davis — by her brother, played by Duplass. The two women eventually form a unique bond.

Production companies are Bron Studios, Right of Way, Theron’s Denver and Delilah and West Egg Production. Producers are Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert; Reitman and Helen Estabrook through their Right of Way Productions; Cody and Mason Novick; and Theron, A.J. Dix and Beth Kono through Denver & Delilah Productions.

“Tully” was was produced in association with Creative Wealth Media Finance. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth serves as executive producer. Estabrook and Novick also produced “Young Adult.” Cody and Reitman collaborated on “Juno,” for which Cody won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Reitman was nominated for a best director Academy Award for “Juno” and “Up in the Air.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Jason for the first time after being long admirers of his witty, inspired filmmaking, and once again with Charlize following last year’s award-winning ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ and this year’s much-anticipated ‘Atomic Blonde,’” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

WME Global represented the filmmakers and domestic rights. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

Photo: Fanpop.com
Related links:
Variety. Charlize Theron’s Comedy ‘Tully’ Lands at Focus for April 2018 Release
 Top stories
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Mercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google HomeMercedes-Benz owners can talk to their cars through Google Home
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
“Love After Love” trailer features Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd
“Fast & Furious” spin-off in the works with Jason Statham, Charlize Theron
Exhibit of works by last great painter of Baroque period opens in U.S.
Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Families of San Bernardino shooting sue Facebook, Google, Twitter The relatives assert that the companies provided "material support" to the group and enabled attacks such as the one in San Bernardino.
Uber faces criminal probe over software tool used to evade authorities The company prohibited the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in Marchhttp://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-tech-crime-exclusive-idUSKBN1802U1?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=590bf2e704d3013f068afdf0&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
South Koreans to elect new president after Park scandal The South has been ruled by conservatives, including both Park and her father, for all but little more than a decade of its existence.
Soldier Valery Permyakov to be extradited to Russia Earlier, Valery Permyakov's lawyer, Eduard Aghajanyan said the serviceman may theoretically be sent to Russia.