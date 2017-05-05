Pope Francis film “Beyond the Sun” heading to Cannes
May 5, 2017 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ambi Pictures has wrapped production in Argentina on “Beyond the Sun”, with Pope Francis appearing as himself, and will launch international sales at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety said.
Ambi announced the project last year, touting it as the first time that a pope has ever appeared in a feature film. Written and directed by Graciela Rodriguez, “Beyond the Sun” stars child actors Aiden Cumming-Teicher, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Emma Duke, Kyle Breitkopf, and Sebastiάn Alexander Chou.
The pope asked the filmmakers to develop a movie for children that communicates Jesus’ message and said he was willing to participate in the movie to support charity as all profits from “Beyond the Sun” will be donated to two Argentinian charities — El Almendro and Los Hogares de Cristo, which provide aid to at-risk children and young adults in need.
Ambi co-founders Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi produced the film and were advised by Monsignor Eduardo Garcia. The co-producers are Graciela Rodriguez and Gabriel Leybu. The movie is financed by AMBI in association with Raven Capital Management and Paradox Studios.
Ambi will present “Beyond the Sun” in Cannes through its Los Angeles-based international sales division, Ambi Distribution. The festival launches May 17.
