“Mr. and Mrs. Adelman” wins Colcoa French Film Fest audience award

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Franco-American Cultural Fund has released the winners for the 21st annual Colcoa French Film Festival, which wrapped May 2, Variety said.

Directed by Nicolas Bedos, “Mr. and Mrs. Adelman” won the Colcoa audience award, while “A Woman’s Life“ was awarded the Colcoa critics award by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Jury. The latter film, which will be released in the U.S. by Kino Lorber later this month, also garnered Colcoa’s Coming Soon award, given in association with KPCC 89.3 to a film presented with an attached U.S. distributor.

Co-written and directed by Christian Duguay, the audience special prize went to “A Bag of Marbles,” and the critics’ special prize went to “Elementary,” written and directed by Hélène Angel.

Co-written and co-directed by Xavier de Lauzanne, “Little Gems” received the best documentary award, and the first feature award went to Tunisian-French co-production “Hedi,” written and directed by Mohamed Ben Attia. Introduced this year, the American students award — which is voted on exclusively by a jury of nine students from high schools and colleges — went to “Polina,” written by Valérie Müller-Preljocaj and directed by Angelin Preljocaj.

The Colcoa television competition presented three TV series winners: the best TV series voted by the audience was given to season two of “Call My Agent;” the best series chosen by the jury went to “Beautiful Loser;” and a special prize was dedicated to the StudioCanal series “Midnight Sun.”

For the Colcoa shorts Competitions, two films were awarded twice: “Chasse Royale” (best short film given by the jury and the audience special mention), and “Thank You Mister Imada” (audience award and jury special mention). Special Prizes went to “What Tears Us Apart?” (jury) and “The Fisherman and the Businessman“ (audience).

The Colcoa web series competition was introduced at this year’s festival with six entries, and the winner of the competition was the Studio+ series, “Amnesia.”