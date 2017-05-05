Norman Rockwell study sets world record at Heritage Auctions
May 5, 2017 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Norman Rockwell’s Study for Triple Self Portrait, an oil study for the artist's self-described 1960 Saturday Evening Post "masterpiece", sold for $1,332,500, a new world record for an oil study by the artist Wednesday, May 3 during Heritage Auctions’ American Art Auction in Dallas, Art Daily said.
The record-setting Rockwell led a $4.5 million auction of diverse American art pieces that realized a 96 percent sell-through rate by value and saw spirited bidding across all Heritage Auctions bidding platforms.
Other top lots include Birger Sandzén’s powerful Creek at Twilight. Once relegated to a Milwaukee school’s storage room, the masterwork soared to $516,500, well above its pre-sale estimate. Net proceeds of the work will be set aside to fund college scholarships for Washington High School graduates.
Thomas Moran’s visually stunning Mountain Lion in Grand Canyon (Lair of the Mountain Lion) fetched $612,500.
“Today’s American Art auction was unbelievably exciting,” said Aviva Lehmann, Director of American Art. “We exceeded the aggregate high estimate by over one million dollars. Setting a new auction record for a Rockwell study, combined with the number of active bidders for the Sandzén that reached a final sale price as the third highest price for the artist at auction, demonstrates Heritage Auctions’ solid strength across all categories of American art.”
Other highlights include:
• Hermann Ottomar Herzog’s oil painting Fishing on the Gulf Coast, Florida sold for $150,000 well above its $30,000-50,000 pre-auction estimate.
• Samuel Colman’s Autumn Landscape, 1864 achieved $137,500.
• Milton Avery’s landscape Rippled Rock and Rippled Sea, 1938 realized $106,250.
• Rockwell Kent’s Greenland (Spring) sold for $87,500.
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
OnePlus 5 will arrive this summer The phone is called the OnePlus 5 and not the OnePlus 4 because the number four is considered unlucky in China, where OnePlus is based.
Rare and important work by Félix Vallotton to be auctioned at Sotheby's This superb landscape by the celebrated Swiss-French painter is one of a small group of works completed following his visit to Russia in 1913.
OSCE officials regret closure of organization's office in Yerevan Vigenin noted how important the Office in Yerevan’s work is and stressed that the OSCE PA will remain actively engaged in the region.
English language “losing importance,” EU's Juncker says He was speaking in Florence, Italy, amid tensions with the UK government over looming Brexit negotiations.