Germany's Bosch “to supply motion sensors for Apple's iPhone 8”
May 5, 2017 - 18:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bosch could supply up to half of Apple's needed components, AppleInsider said citing Bloomberg. According to an anonymous source, Bosch already supplies barometric sensors for current iPhones, but in the iPhone 6s and 7 at least, motion sensors are the exclusive domain of InvenSense.
Apple will often bring multiple suppliers onboard for a single part in order to force price competition, as well as offer a fallback in case one company encounters bottlenecks or otherwise can't keep up with demand. There are some exceptions, most notably TSMC, which is believed to have a monopoly on A10 processors for the iPhone 7, and be headed in the same direction for this year's iPhones.
The "iPhone 8" is commonly expected to feature a 5.8-inch OLED screen, a virtual home button, wireless charging, and 3D facial recognition and/or iris scanning. It may also switch to a vertically-aligned rear camera.
It's unclear if Bosch will be involved with two rumored "iPhone 7s" models, which should sport 4.7- and 5.5-inch LCDs, but share some advances of the "iPhone 8" like wireless charging.
In its 2017 Supplier Responsibility Report Apple listed Bosch as a supplier, but specifically a facility in Reutlingen, Germany dedicated to automotive electronics —possibly hinting at involvement in Apple's self-driving car program.
Photo: AFP
Top stories
YouTube has signed up comedian Kevin Hart and TV host Ellen DeGeneres as its first two high-profile entertainers.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
The partnership will be announced May 1 at an event Bloomberg LP is holding for advertisers by Michael Bloomberg and Jack Dorsey.
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Partner news
Latest news
“Russian Revolution: Hope, Tragedy, Myths” exhibit opens at British Library The exhibition tells the incredible story of the Revolution through posters, letters, photographs, banners, weapons, items of uniform, recordings and film.
Ink drawing signed by van Gogh sold for $12,000 at Woodshed Art Auctions Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions.
New Europeana collaboration opens up access to a million fashion objects The Europeana Fashion collection launches on the Europeana platform with new galleries curating the collection by themes.
Rare and important work by Félix Vallotton to be auctioned at Sotheby's This superb landscape by the celebrated Swiss-French painter is one of a small group of works completed following his visit to Russia in 1913.