PanARMENIAN.Net - "Alien: Covenant" intense new clip sees Katherine Waterston's Daniels asking for assistance from mother, or instead, an A.I. computer named MUTHUR. In the new clip, Daniels calls the computer 'mother' and asks it some trivial questions, such as how long they've been traveling and whether there are better food choices on the ship, AceShowbiz said.

"Mother, how long have we been travelling?" Daniels asks in the first part of the clip, to which MUTHUR answers, "Approximately 24 days." The clip then shows Daniels pulling out a bowl of oatmeal from a microwave. "Is there anything for breakfast other than oatmeal?" she asks. MUTHUR says that the "rations have been selected."

Everything goes intense when MUTHUR refuses to answer Daniels' questions again. The clip then shows Daniels panickly running back and forth aboard the ship, hunting a certain horrible alien, before she yells, "Where's this goddamn thing?" MUTHUR suddenly reboots and tells her that the creature she hunts is "4 meter above" her head.

Some assume that MUTHUR is voiced by Sigourney Weaver, who starred in "Alien" original franchise. However, it has been proven untrue, as IMDB lists Lorelei King as the voice of the A.I. computer.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with "Alien: Covenant", a new chapter in his groundbreaking "Alien" franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Also starring in "Alien: Covenant" are Michael Fassbender, James Franco, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, Noomi Rapace and Carmen Ejogo. The movie will hit U.S. theaters on May 19.